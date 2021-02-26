Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

