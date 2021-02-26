Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

WLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

