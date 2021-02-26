Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 177,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

