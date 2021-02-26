Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 3.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $158.68. 90,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

