Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,380,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 566,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,207. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

