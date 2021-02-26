William Aliski Sells 7,500 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $61,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,406,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,232,000.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

