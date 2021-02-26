William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.