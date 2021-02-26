Wingstop (WING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

2/18/2021 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/17/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/19/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

NASDAQ WING traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $136.15. 708,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

