WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.64

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 11806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DTN)

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

