Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,368 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.89. 52,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,125. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

