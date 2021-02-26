Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VGT stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.69. 1,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,997. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.38.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

