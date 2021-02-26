Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WZZAF. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.