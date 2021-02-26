Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

MRW stock traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 171.92 ($2.25). 18,069,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

