Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $255.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $251.19 on Thursday. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.