Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $787,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

