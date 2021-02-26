Worley Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$8.05.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.