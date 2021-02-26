WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$122.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.80.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$119.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.72. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

