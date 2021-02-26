WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$126.00 at Laurentian

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.82.

Shares of WSP traded up C$1.34 on Friday, hitting C$111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.72. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$59.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

