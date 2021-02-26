W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 6.8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.28. 4,238,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,817,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.