WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Earnings Results

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%.

WW stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 255,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. WW International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

