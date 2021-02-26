WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $33.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ WW opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.