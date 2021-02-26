Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,815. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

