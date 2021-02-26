Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

