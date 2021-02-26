Xperi’s (XPER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 129.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xperi by 60.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 172.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

