Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Senior Officer Pierre Clement Yves Sells 74,000 Shares

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Senior Officer Pierre Clement Yves sold 74,000 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$98,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,330,000.

Shares of TSE:XTG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.38. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,658. The stock has a market cap of C$64.68 million and a P/E ratio of 30.43. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24.

Get Xtra-Gold Resources alerts:

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xtra-Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtra-Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.