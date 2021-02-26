Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.