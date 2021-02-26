Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Gap Down to $235.50

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.08), but opened at GBX 225 ($2.94). Yellow Cake shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 2,746,280 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.71. The stock has a market cap of £187.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

About Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

