Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Youdao has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Youdao stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 5,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. On average, research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 262,951 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

