Youssef Zakharia Sells 2,586 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,305.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.