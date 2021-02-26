Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 10.3% Higher

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.89. 968,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,390,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $543.47 million, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

