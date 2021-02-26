Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.