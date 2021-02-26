Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.