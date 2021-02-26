Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.69. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.