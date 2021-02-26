Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $377.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.30 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $369.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.19 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

