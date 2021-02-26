Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 755.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 181.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

