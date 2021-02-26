Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $28.52. 146,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,766. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.