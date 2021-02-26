Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,072.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

