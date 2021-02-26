Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock worth $67,218,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.