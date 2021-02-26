Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

CDAY opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

