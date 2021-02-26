Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several research firms have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FNB stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

