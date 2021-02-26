Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

MBRX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

