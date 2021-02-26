Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 1,261,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,900. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

