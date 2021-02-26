Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $157.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $157.90 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $147.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 468,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,891. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

