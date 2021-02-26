Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.50. Kemper posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

