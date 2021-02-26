Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

Discovery stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Discovery by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

