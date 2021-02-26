Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Sell

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 351,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares during the period.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.