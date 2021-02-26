Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Shares of HJLI opened at $7.37 on Monday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

