Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Sell

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

GMAB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 802,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

