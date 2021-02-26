Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

