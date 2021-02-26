Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

